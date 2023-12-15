Paramore Acknowledges "Level of Uncertainty" Regarding the Band's Future
In December 2023, Paramore comforted fans by confirming that, despite some uncertainty about the future, they don't plan on breaking up.
The Gist:
- Paramore is an American alternative rock band formed in 2004.
- In December 2023, Paramore announced that they fulfilled all label obligations and are free agents.
- All three members agreed there is a level of uncertainty about the band's future.
After concluding their massive "This Is Why" world tour, Paramore is preparing to join Taylor Swift for the UK and EU legs of her iconic "Eras Tour." However, before embarking on this next chapter, the immensely popular rock band is actively discussing their future — and unfortunately, the outlook appears bleak.
In December 2023, the Grammy Award-winning band turned to social media, hinting at an impending conclusion to their musical journey. With that said, is Paramore breaking up? Read on for all the known details.
So, is Paramore breaking up?
On Dec. 14, 2023, Paramore took to Instagram and posted a cryptic comment that suggested they completed all label obligations and that "all three members agreed "there's a level of uncertainty" about their future.
The full comment is as follows: "Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind 'This Is Why' (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band's career has come to a close. They've now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty."
Naturally, this revelation sparked a wave of concern among their devoted fanbase. But fear not! It's important to note that their Instagram Story included a link to a recent interview with Uproxx. Upon carefully reading through the piece to the end, it's apparent that the snippet shared on social media only represents a small fraction of the story.
Here's the rest of the comment: "But one thing's for sure — they're still going to be together, and they're still going to keep having fun. 'The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community,' Williams says. Farro agrees, 'I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.' And wherever they end up, the massive community of fans Paramore has cultivated will be here for them, too."
At the time of writing, it's safe for fans to assume that Paramore isn't breaking up — and what awaits in the future is a question with boundless potential. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see what they do next!
And, in a time where clickbait prevails, Paramore's recent social media activity emphasizes the significance of reading everything from top to bottom and understanding the context of quotes.