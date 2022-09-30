Hayley Williams Officially Confirms She's Dating Her Paramore Bandmate

Nearly four years since their last single, Paramore is back with new music!

On Sept. 28, the Grammy Award-winning alt-indie band released the song "This Is Why" as the lead single from the upcoming album of the same name. As one could expect, the title track received critical acclaim. Plus, many fans continue to praise the lyrics, especially the line, "This is why I don't leave the house." Come on — that's so relatable!