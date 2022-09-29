Lizzo Is Praised For Her Flute-Playing Skills, So Where Did She Train?

Pop star Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson) has become a force in the music industry. Not only does the three-time Grammy-winning superstar have an RIAA-certified platinum album under her belt, but she’s also become an advocate for body positivity.

Additionally, the 34-year-old continues to be praised for her exemplary flute-playing skills, which is something no other mainstream artist today has been able to achieve.