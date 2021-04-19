Lizzo Has Gotten Pretty Candid About Her Dating Life in the Past

The star took to TikTok to share with fans that she had mistakingly sent a drunk DM to actor Chris Evans, and then warned her viewers that this wasn't a smart move. "Don't drink and DM," she said in the snippet, which included a screenshot of her message to him.

According to the screenshot, Lizzo messaged the Avengers star at 5:22 p.m., and her message was abstract, to say the least. A puff of wind, a sports player, and a basketball were all the emojis she sent, seemingly indicative of her shooting her shot at the award-winning star. "Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises [sic] this is a joke," she included.

However, she excitedly shared with fans the next day that the situation had updated: Chris actually messaged her back!