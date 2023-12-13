Home > Entertainment > Music Soca Music Star Ricardo Drue Is Dead After He Was Reportedly Found Unresponsive The news that soca music star Ricardo Drue has died left many fans paying tribute, and also wondering what the musician's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Dec. 13 2023, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@itsdrue

The Gist: Soca music star Ricardo Drue has died at just 38 years old, leaving many wondering about his cause of death.

Ricardo died at a hospital in Antigua and Barbuda after being found unresponsive, but no other information has been released about how he died.

Fans paid tribute to the singer and his music in the wake of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Following a post on his official Instagram page on Dec. 12, 2023, fans are now reeling from the news that soca music star Ricardo Drue has died at just 38 years old. Soca, which stands for "soul of calypso," describes a style of music that features East Indian and African rhythms.

Ricardo had become a prominent figure in this world in recent years and built up a loyal following that's now paying tribute to his legacy following his death. Even as those fans pay tribute, though, many are also wondering what Ricardo's actual cause of death was.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Ricardo Drue's cause of death?

Ricardo's death was first rumored on Dec. 12 after reports suggested that he had died at a hospital in Antigua and Barbuda after being found unresponsive. The news was confirmed through a post on Ricardo's official Instagram page. "Thank you for the massive outpouring of love and condolences on the passing of our brother and friend Ricardo Drue," the post began.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is evident that Ricardo was truly loved and we are consoled knowing that his impact extended worldwide. His sudden passing has left us all shattered and as such we are asking for privacy as we make sense of this devastating loss," the post continued. No additional information was provided about what happened to Ricardo or the exact circumstances that led to his death. His death was described as "sudden," so it appears to be something those around him weren't expecting.

The family also condemned a voice note and photo circulating which are related to his death, and seem to show the singer during his last moments alive. "The photo and voice note has caused tremendous trauma to his children, fiancée, family, friends and team," the post read. "We kindly request that this be immediately condemned and disregarded by all."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were also in mourning following the news of Ricardo Drue's death.

Even as many condemned the photo and voice note, many others posted tributes to Ricardo that highlighted how much his music meant to them. "I remember going to Nottinghill Carnival in London being confused, surrounded by all kinds of sounds… then all of a sudden I’m hearing Ricardo Drue’s voice singing Body Language. It felt like home and I followed his song right to the UCOM truck. Rest in Peace," one person wrote on Twitter.