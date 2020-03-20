J Balvin Is Focused on Vibras, Not His Relationship Status

The Colombian singer's hit Mi Gente made Barack Obama's list of favorite songs for 2017 — and landed him a remix with the Queen herself, Beyoncé.

He also had the official song of the summer in 2018 alongside Cardi B with "I Like It Like That" (don't @ me), was named the most-watched artist on YouTube, and more recently he dropped two albums in less than one year — Oasis, his collaboration with Bad Bunny and Colores, his sixth studio album.