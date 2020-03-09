We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Bad Bunny Reveals He's in Love, but Who Is His Girlfriend?

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny got social media buzzing when he revealed he was in love in an interview following the release of his album, YHLQMDLG

"Yeah, I feel love," he told Entertainment Tonight, before adding that he was "in love." Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Martinez Ocasio) has sparked dating rumors with several Latin beauties over the years, but he has never gone public about his relationship status until now. 