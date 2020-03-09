Bad Bunny Reveals He's in Love, but Who Is His Girlfriend?By Anna Quintana
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny got social media buzzing when he revealed he was in love in an interview following the release of his album, YHLQMDLG.
"Yeah, I feel love," he told Entertainment Tonight, before adding that he was "in love." Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Martinez Ocasio) has sparked dating rumors with several Latin beauties over the years, but he has never gone public about his relationship status until now.
So, does Bad Bunny have a girlfriend in 2020?
Unfortunately, the reggaeton star did not reveal the identity of this mystery woman but he did share what he looks for in a relationship.
"Trust, but the important thing is always to be yourself and be ... open and be honest always," he explained. "You have to be honest from the beginning and yourself... never pretend to please them."
In 2019, Bad Bunny was crushing on Spanish singer Rosalía.
"Creo que me enamoré," he captioned a photo with the "Con Altura" singer, which translates to, "I think I fell in love."
Instantly, fans of stars flooded the comments section with words shipping the couple. "My heart," one follower wrote before another added in Spanish, "I think I'm going to have a heart attack."
He was also previously linked to Argentine beauty Cazzu.
Last year, Bad Bunny seemingly confirmed his relationship with trapera Cazzu after sharing a photo of the couple kissing on stage.
The pair went on to share more photos of each other on Instagram, which did not make some jealous fans happy. However, the fling was short-lived.
Cazzu opened up about their relationship in an interview during a music festival in the Dominican Republic earlier this year, and she claimed Bad Bunny is just a good friend. Yeah, right.
She explained that they "shared some moments together, in the moments where they were meant to happen," before adding, "But yeah, nothing really. We had good energy and… We became friends. Good friends."
Bad Bunny has been very open about his sexuality.
Amid all the dating rumors, the 26-year-old has also sparked conversations about his masculinity and gender fluidity — something he is very vocal about.
“There's people that appreciate what I do; there's people that criticize it,” the "feminist icon" told GQ. "There's people who say, ‘Thank you for sticking up [for us], thank you for defending [this].’ There's others that say I'm an opportunist."
He continued, "I think it's my responsibility, as a person of influence — not just as an artist but as a person—to sometimes try to do what I can. If I have the chance to say something, I will say it — but that doesn't obligate me to always say something, or to shed light on every problem, as if I were a lawmaker."
His BFF J Balvin, who is also single, has also been at the center of conversations regarding his sexuality, and also spoke out about homophobia in Spanish music.
"If I was gay, I’d have already shown you my boyfriend," Balvin said at the time.
