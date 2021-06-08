'Jane the Virgin' Brought Gina Rodriguez and Her Husband Together

Though Jane the Virgin ended in 2019, star Gina Rodriguez 's career has not slowed down. The CW lead has gone on to star in, direct, and produce Diary of a Future President, start her own production company, I Can and I Will, and lend her voice to projects like Big Mouth and Carmen Sandiego .

Since she plays a mother on screen, fans are curious to know whether the Jane star is also a mother in real life. Who is Gina Rodriguez's husband and do the couple have kids? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

On June 9, 2021, Netflix is set to release Awake, a sci-fi thriller in which Gina stars as Jill, who must race against the clock to save her family after a mysterious global event wipes out humanity's ability to sleep.

Who is Gina Rodriguez's husband?

Shortly after sharing a trailer on her Instagram for the terrifying sci-fi she is set to appear in, Gina posted a gorgeous shot of herself with her husband Joe LoCicero, captioned, "Sunsets in Oahu #directing." Gina and Joe tied the knot on May 4, 2019, the same year that Jane the Virgin ended and her on-screen character also walked down the aisle. "May 4, 2019, was absolute MAGIC," she shared on her Instagram page along with a video of the day's festivities. "To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."

The couple announced their engagement in 2018, once they had dated for two years. Gina and Joe met on the set of Jane the Virgin when Joe – an actor, model, and Muay Thai enthusiast – guest-starred as a male stripper. Joe appears in Season 2's "Chapter 39," as a Don Quixote stripper accidentally sent to perform for Jane, and reprised his role another two times before the series ended. At one point, his character even stripped for Jane's mom.

While the two met on the set of the CW series, they didn't strike up a relationship until they ran into each other at the gym months later. "He thought I was being nice to him because I like being nice with everybody coming to the show. It means a lot to me if you come and share your talent with us," she told Live With Kelly and Ryan of their time working together. "And I thought he was being sweet with me because ... I'm the lead!" After bonding over their mutual love of boxing, the couple became an item in 2016 and spent their "first Christmas together" that same year.