The 'Jane the Virgin' Finale Gave Us Closure With Jane and Rafael

When a show's series finale airs, there's always some anxiety about whether or not all loose ends will be tied up, and if the characters' final moments will be satisfying for the viewers who have been with them for multiple seasons. The highly anticipated Jane the Virgin finale has finally aired, and we now have closure with Jane's love life, her book plans, and who the narrator is. How did Jane the Virgin end? Find out below how your favorite characters fared!

Who does Jane pick and what exactly happened to Michael? The Jane-Michael-Rafael love triangle has existed since season one of the show, and it truly polarized fans. Michael was sweet and patient with Jane, while Rafael was the father of her child.

When Michael died during season three, it was sad, but it also meant that the love triangle could end definitively. But, when it was revealed during the season four finale that Michael had been alive the whole time, but had amnesia, the love triangle was seemingly revived.

In a bittersweet twist, Michael had actually moved on with someone else while he was living in Montana and working as a rancher. Jane met up with him to ask for permission to use his name in her book, and we got closure that they were not going to reconcile romantically. Jane and Rafael were free to marry, to the happiness of Jane herself, and to fans.

In the finale, we see Jane get married to Rafael. It is also revealed that the whole show has been a narration of a telenovela version of Jane's book, which she began writing in the final season. When Jane walks down the aisle, the identity of the narrator is revealed, and it's a complete doozy.

Who is the narrator? Jane and Rafael's son Mateo had an important role during his parents' wedding: doing a reading. In the moments leading up to the reading, Rogelio's mother tells Mateo to project his voice. Mateo then tells his mother that he had practiced the reading and that his great-grandmother said he'd be perfect for voiceover work.

"And for the record, I am," the narrator then says, confirming that he's a grown-up Mateo. Jennie Snyder Urman, the showrunner, said the plan was always for Mateo to be the narrator. The twist was shocking for viewers, but it tied in the fact that Jane's book would become a huge success.

How did the episode end? Other loose ends that got tied up included Petra reuniting with her ex-girlfriend JR. Rogelio and Xo moved to New York together and Lina showed up to the wedding pregnant. Of course, the wedding didn't go off without a hitch, and Rafael got arrested on his wedding day while trying to get Jane's book changes to the printer on time. Jane did manage to break her husband-to-be out of jail just in time for the two to wed.

The finale ends with Jane and Rafael at their wedding alone together, talking about Jane's book. When Rafael asks how the book ends, Jane says that it gets turned into a telenovela. "Well, who'd want to watch that?" Rafael cheekily says. Jane then winks at the camera and the show ends.

Why did Jane the Virgin end? Jane the Virgin has been celebrated by critics since the first episode aired, and it even earned Gina Rodriguez a Golden Globe. Jennie Snyder Urman said in an interview with The New York Times last year that she had initially thought the show would run for three seasons, but then she felt like there was more story to tell. She was given the authority from The CW to control how many seasons the show would have. The show ended with 100 total episodes.