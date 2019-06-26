Fans Really Want to See Jane and Rafael Tie the Knot on 'Jane the Virgin'

As we near the end of Jane the Virgin, whose series finale airs on July 31, fans are desperate to watch Jane and Rafael tie the knot after a long, and very complicated, courtship. In Chapter Ninety-Four, we finally saw the duo get engaged, though Rafael admitted that he’s fearful Jane will leave him again for her ex-husband Michael.

The episode ended with the couple deciding to have a big wedding in a few months, but will they actually make it down the aisle? Here’s what we know about Season 5’s remaining plotlines.

Do Jane and Rafael get married? Given that Michael hasn’t been heard from in six episodes, we have a strong feeling that Jane will end up hitched to Rafael in the end, even though they’re bound to face a few obstacles first.

Source: The CW

Fans initially thought the wedding would take place in the middle of the season based on a hint from showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, but she was most likely referring to the small church ceremony that took place in Chapter Ninety between Alba and Jorge. Viewers realized early on that with the return of Michael in the Season 5 premiere, Jane would need time to process her feelings before settling down with either one of the men in her life.

But now that Jane has chosen to spend the rest of her life with Rafael, pieces of the puzzle can finally fall into place. "I really just want to give a sense of closure," Jennie revealed in an interview with TVLine. "I want the audience to feel like they’ve been told a story, because that’s always been so essential to the DNA of Jane," the executive producer added. "So I wanted them to feel like they’ve reached the end, to stop saying, 'To be continued,' and now you’re at the end."

Source: The CW

Before the finale, here’s a quick refresher on who Jane lost her virginity to… As you may recall from Season 1, Jane vowed to stay a virgin until marriage, but things got a bit complicated when she was artificially inseminated with Rafael’s sperm by mistake.

The brunette beauty ultimately didn’t lose her virginity until Season 3. After tying the knot with Michael at the end of Season 2, the newlyweds had to wait to have sex while the detective recovered from a gunshot wound. Once given the all clear from his doctor, the pair raced home to finally consummate their marriage.

Gina Rodriguez, who plays Jane, reflected on her character’s early story arc in a 2016 interview. "I didn’t want her to lack sexuality, [she] was making a commitment and this kind of commitment is just unpopular in our society," the actress shared at the time.

"So I really wanted to make Jane badass, she has two dudes that are after her, she likes boys, she wants to have sex, she’s just waiting for the time when it’s going to be in a safe environment to her perspective and to her conviction," Gina added.

Source: The CW

When will Jane the Virgin Season 5 be on Netflix? According to reports, Netflix has a licensing deal with The CW that allows them to release full seasons of the network’s shows just eight days after a finale airs.