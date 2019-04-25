'Premios Billboard' All-Star Nominee Ozuna Has the Most Beautiful Wife and Family

Tonight are the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, AKA the Premios Billboard, which honors the best Latin music of 2018. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas and will be televised by who else but Telemundo. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and even Marc Anthony are set to perform at this unmissable event.

But when it comes to nominations, one artist in particular is really rising to the top. Ozuna (real name: Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado), 27, is dominating the nominations with 23 nods in 15 different categories — a record number in the history of the awards. And ahead of the ceremony, many fans of this self-described "typical boricua with Dominican blood" are wondering about Ozuna's personal life. So who is Ozuna's wife? And who are their kids?

Source: Instagram

Is Ozuna married? If you have a crush on this San Juan native, who can blame you? After all, the "Si No Te Quiere" singer is quite a snack! And although we hate to be the bearers of bad news, we need to inform you that Ozuna is spoken for — and is even married.

But who is this woman who stole his heart? Ozuna's self-proclaimed "Wifey" and "mommy of 2" is a bit private on social media, but here's what we know about Taína Marie Meléndez, 27.

Source: Instagram

Taína and Ozuna have been together since before he was famous. Though this couple tends to keep a low profile when it comes to their private life (Taína's Instagram is private, for example), one thing's for certain: Ozuna and Taína are super in love. They take every chance they get to swoon over each other on social media.

Over on Twitter, Taína has shared several adorable selfies of the two, captioning them "True love doesn't have a happy ending; it simply doesn't have an ending," and "You know how to make me smile, thanks for existing" in Spanish throughout the years.

Source: Instagram

As for Ozuna, the star who swept most of the awards at the Premios Lo Nuestro earlier this year, he doesn't hold back when posting photos of his wife either. "DESDE QUE NO TENÍA NADA SOÑAMOS CON ESTOS MOMENTOS, CUANDO YO NO TENÍA NADA TÚ CREISTE EN MI. GRACIAS POR HACERME PADRE Y LÍDER DE UNA FAMILIA. TE AMO," (EVER SINCE I HAD NOTHING, WE DREAMED OF THESE MOMENTS. WHEN I DIDN'T HAVE ANYTHING, YOU BELIEVED IN ME. THANKS FOR MAKING ME A DAD AND THE LEADER OF A FAMILY. I LOVE YOU), he wrote earlier this year.

The happy couple have two adorable children. As if they didn't already make for a picture-perfect Christmas card just the two of them, Ozuna and Taína have two extremely cute children, Sofía, 5, and Jacob Andrés, 3. The family recently took a trip to Disney World where Ozuna shared a photo of Sofía dressed as Elsa. "Elsa got tired of heels and she put on Crocs," he wrote in Spanish. "Jajajaja I love you my Sofi, how I love spending time with these kids!!"

And as of just a few hours ago, the family seem to be en route to Vegas for the big awards. Sofía is shown dancing to her dad's "Baila Baila," remixed by Daddy Yankee.