Cazzu and Mariah Angeliq Are Ready to Make Music Together After McDonald's Collab (EXCLUSIVE)

"Ritmo y Color McDonald’s is an art space that McDonald’s created to empower all Latino artists in the U.S. This time around with three women, so I think it is even more important," Cazzu told Distractify exclusively. "The platform allows us to speak about women in the arts and everything that we still have to do while we enjoy some music and art."

Along with what fans can expect from their performance, Cazzu and Mariah also opened up about the importance of female representation in reggaeton and possibly working on new music together.