Manuel Turizo and Rigo Leon Are Bringing Latinx Art to the Golden Arches (EXCLUSIVE)

Following their Cactus Jack stint with Travis Scott in December 2020, the fast-food giants are not taking a break, teaming up with J Balvin , BTS, and most recently, Saweetie , to bring the stars' favorite Mickey D meals to audiences nationwide.

But now, McDonald's is expanding its artistic collaborations even further, teaming up with a lineup of Latinx musical and visual storytellers to celebrate the culture and pride of the Latin community.

Colombian reggaeton singer Manuel "MTZ" Turizo and Cuban-born, Miami-based artist Rigo Leon Herrera are the first to kick off McDonald's Ritmo y Color experience, and Distractify got to speak exclusively with the Latin duo about their real-life and virtual collaboration, as well as what readers can expect to see next time they eat at the Golden Arches.