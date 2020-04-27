A Complete Timeline of Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam's Beef

Today, both Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee are the biggest names in reggaeton music. However, what many people may not know is that before becoming famous in the United States, the Puerto Rican rappers were in a group called Los Cangris.

Nicky and Yankee (real name: Ramón Luis Ayala) had hits such as "En La Cama," and "La Gata" together before their friendship fell apart thanks in large part to Nicky's addiction to prescription pills.

Luckily, the friends were able to squash the beef and are friends today, but it took years before they were able to reunite again.