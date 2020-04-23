Nicky Jam's Troubled Past Revealed in 'El Ganador' on Netflix

In Nicky Jam: El Ganador , fans of the reggaeton star get a look back at his complicated life — from his struggles to addiction, reconnecting with his absent mother, and his time behind bars.

According to the series, which you can watch on Netflix, Nicky spent six months in jail in Puerto Rico in 2002. Nicky (real name: Nick Rivera Caminero) opened up about his time in prison and revealed that it did not inspire him to make music, but did the complete opposite.

"I didn't write a single one," Nicky Jam said of writing songs in prison. "My soul was dead. A lot of things inside of you die in prison. I fell even deeper into addiction."