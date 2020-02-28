We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-908158778-1582907766508.jpg
Source: Getty

Bad Bunny Paid Tribute to Alexa Negrón, a Trans Woman Killed in Puerto Rico

By

Diehard fans of Bad Bunny are living for the Latin trap and reggaeton singer's performance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. On Thursday, Feb. 27, the 25-year-old musician, whose off-stage identity is Benito Ocasio, sat down with the talk show host to unleash details regarding his latest upcoming album, "YHLQMDLG." And while his listeners were totally psyched for deets on the 20-song album, viewers couldn't help but notice the singer's T-shirt of choice.

In subtle fashion, Bad Bunny paid tribute to Alexa Negrón, a trans woman who was recently murdered in Puerto Rico, with a tee-shirt advocating for her justice. It was a low-key — yet seriously meaningful — way to pay homage to Alexa.