Bad Bunny Paid Tribute to Alexa Negrón, a Trans Woman Killed in Puerto Rico

Alexa Negrón Luciano was a 27-year-old homeless woman from Puerto Rico, according to The New York Times. As a transgender woman who was constantly made fun of for being a "bag lady," Alexa had been the butt of many jokes on social media over the years. And sadly, things took a turn for the worse on Sunday, Feb. 23, when Alexa was questioned by police for reportedly peeping at another patron in the bathroom of a fast food restaurant. The confrontation was posted to social media, and it went viral.