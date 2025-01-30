The Ying Yang Twins Are "Brothers in Spirit" — Open to New Collab With Lil Jon (EXCLUSIVE) "We met, we clicked, and the rest is history." By Anna Quintana Published Jan. 30 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Courtesy Twix

For over two decades, the Ying Yang Twins have been creating some of the most infectious music in hip-hop — and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Their chemistry and their name also lead many to believe they are related, and while not through blood, Kaine and D-Roc see themselves as brothers in spirit.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the Ying Yang Twins open up about the secret behind their partnership, new music, and their partnership with Twix.

The Ying Yang Twins are "brothers in spirit" and share the secret to their success.

The Ying Yang Twins made their debut in 2000 with the release of their rap hit "Whistle While You Twurk." From there, the duo went on to release a string of hits including 2003's "Salt Shaker" featuring Lil Jon and "Wait (The Whisper Song)." So, it's no surprise that their chemistry in the studio led many to believe they were brothers in real life.

"We are brothers in spirit, for sure. Truthfully, music brought us together, but it's the journey that made us family," they told Distractify exclusively. "We met, we clicked, and the rest is history." They went on to reveal the secret to their success after two decades in the music industry.

"Our success is rooted in collaboration and a deep respect for each other's unique energy and strengths. We’ve mastered the art of balancing our roles, trusting one another to shine in our own ways," the Ying Yang Twins added. "It's this synergy that's fueled our connection and kept our momentum going strong for two decades."

In 2025, the Ying Yang Twins partnered with the most popular duo in the chocolate world, Twix, ahead of Super Bowl LIX to celebrate the power of two during the Big Game. "TWIX has always been about celebrating the power of two, and as the Ying Yang Twins, we live that every day. The idea of 'two is better than one' felt like a perfect match for us."

They continued, "To make it even better, TWIX is launching the first-ever TWIX Second Screen Staredown during the Big Game, where fans get the chance to win two solid gold bars. It's such a fun and unique concept, and we couldn't resist being part of it – plus, who wouldn't want a shot at bringing home some gold?"

The Ying Yang Twins are going on tour in 2025 — can fans expect new music with Lil Jon?

In December 2024, the Ying Yang Twins reconnected with rapper Lil Jon at an Atlanta Falcons game, prompting many fans to wonder if new music was on the way from the collaborators. "Lil Jon is always family. Never say never to a new collab," they shared. "If the vibe's right, you know we'll make it happen. Stay tuned!"

In the meantime, fans can watch the Ying Yang Twins in action during the Millennium Tour 2025, which kicks off on March 7, 2025, and will feature the Twins along with Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie, and more! "Fans better be ready to party — bangers, energy, and some surprises," the Ying Yang Twins teased. "Favorite track to perform? Hard to pick, but you know the classics always hit."