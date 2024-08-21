Home > Entertainment > Music Lil Jon Made a Surprise Appearance on the DNC Stage — What Are His Political Views? "DNC, turn down for what!" By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 21 2024, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While some celebrities like to keep their political affiliations under wraps, others are a bit more open with their views — even going as far as appearing on stage with their politicians of choice. Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo, for example, recently spoke at a rally for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, while Kid Rock often publicly supports Donald Trump.

Lil Jon, however, has taken things one step further by performing at the 2024 Democratic National Convention during the states' roll call, representing his home state of Georgia. His political views seem a bit obvious following his surprise DNC appearance, but let's take a look at them anyway.

Lil Jon at the 2024 DNC

What are Lil Jon's political views?

If his DNC performance is anything to go by, it seems that rapper Lil Jon is all in on the Harris-Walz ticket. While representing Georgia during the fired-up roll call, the Atlanta native made it a point to show his support: "Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president," he said. "DNC, turn down for what!"

Later, to the tune of his hit song "Get Low," he sang, "VP Harris, gimme the Walz," replacing the lines, "To the window, to the wall." The rapper also took part in chants of, "We're not going back," one of Harris's popular campaign slogans.