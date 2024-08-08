Home > News > Politics Reports State Tim Walz's Net Worth Compares to That of the Average American His Age Minnesota has the 23rd highest gubernatorial salary. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 8 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mngovernor

It seems that Tim Walz's rural American, middle class, Midwestern dad vibe isn't an act. In fact, some reports show Kamala Harris's running mate, who was a high school teacher and football coach before becoming a congressman and then Minnesota's governor, is just about as wealthy as the average American at his age.

This is a stark contrast to most well-known politicians, who come from book deals, mansions, and hefty stock portfolios, and may help to position the Democratic Party as a better representation of the working class. Just how much is Tim Walz worth?

What is Minnesota governor Tim Walz's net worth? He comes from a modest salary — for a politician, anyway.

Walz has served as Minnesota's governor since 2019, and according to Ballotpedia — a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization aiming to inform the public about federal, state, and local politics — Minnesota ranks 23 on the list of gubernatorial salaries, paying out just over $127,000 per year.

And according to Fortune, "the gross annual income of Walz and his wife Gwen amounted to $166,719 before tax in 2022." The Wall Street Journal found that Walz and Gwen have a combined net worth of $330,000, which doesn't include stocks, bonds, or property — they simply don't have any. In fact, their only considerable investments come from teacher pensions, per Axios.

Tim Walz Governor of Minnesota, Kamala Harris's 2024 running mate Net worth: $330,000 Tim Walz is the acting governor of Minnesota since 2019 and has been chosen by Kamala Harris as her 2024 running mate. The VP hopeful is known for his rural lifestyle, small-town energy, and left-leaning policies. Birthdate: April 6, 1964 Birthplace: West Point, Nebr. Birth name: Timothy James Walz Father: James F. Walz Mother: Darlene Rose Reiman Wife: Gwen Walz (m. 1994) Children: Hope Walz (b. 2001), Gus Walz (b. 2006)

Compared to most politicians, including those immediately around him in the 2024 presidential race, Walz's net worth could be considered modest. Kamala Harris's net worth is close to $8 million; J.D. Vance and his wife are worth over $10 million; and Donald Trump's net worth is a whopping $4.8 billion. With a "b."

