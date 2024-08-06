Home > News > Politics Kamala Harris's VP Pick Tim Walz Is a National Guard Veteran — Here's What to Know About His Service "I couldn’t be more grateful for the skills that being a member of U.S. Army National Guard gave me." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 6 2024, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mngovernor

After news broke that Kamala Harris had selected Tim Walz as her VP running mate for the 2024 presidential election, a whirlwind of questions swirled about who the Minnesota governor was and what he could bring to the Democratic ticket.

As for Walz's background, we know that before he got into politics, he was in the military for years and then worked as a teacher and football coach. But what exactly was his military record? Here's a quick overview.

Source: Instagram/@mngovernor Tim Walz at the opening of the Preston Veterans Home in June 2024

Here's Tim Walz's military record, explained.

Walz joined the Army National Guard in 1981 and served for 24 years while climbing the ranks to command sergeant major before retiring in 2005. (However, because he didn't finish all training requirements, he retired as a master sergeant.) He said he was inspired by his father, who served in the Korean War and attended college on the G.I. bill. Walz, who didn't see combat during his service, has attributed his leadership abilities to his time serving his country.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the skills that being a member of U.S. Army National Guard gave me," he said (per Stars and Stripes) in an Army release in 2020, where he noted how his military service contributed to his abilities in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the Guard, you put your community first. Everything you do, you do to ensure the health, safety, and security of the people who are depending on you. And as governor, those are principles of servant leadership that I rely on every day."

After starting as an infantryman at age 17 in the Nebraska Army National Guard, Walz eventually transferred to the Minnesota National Guard in 1996 and went into artillery, per Task and Purpose. He served in disaster response missions in both Nebraska and Minnesota and was deployed in 2003 to Italy, where he served alongside the European Security Force. After his retirement, he was elected to Congress in 2006, kicking off his political career.

Some have criticized Walz for retiring right before his unit would have been deployed to Iraq. In fact, two retired command sergeant majors named Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr posted a letter on social media in 2018 claiming that Walz had assured his battalion that he would serve with them, only to leave them "hanging," per the New York Post.

In my experience if you want to understand someone talk to the men he served with in the military. The men who served with Tim Walz describe his service as Traitorous, fraudulent, and shameful. Read their open letter from 2019 (before he was running as Kamala Harris's vice… pic.twitter.com/mYft0jj0NL — @amuse (@amuse) August 6, 2024

And though Walz has claimed he left the military to focus on politics, Behrends and Herr said that he could have gotten permission to run for office while still on active duty. They also say that he "slithered out the door" without even filing all the necessary paperwork.

Tim Walz has hearing loss from his time serving.