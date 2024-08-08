Home > News > Politics Republicans Counter J.D. Vance Couch Memes With Tim Walz Horse Story Rumors The rumor originated on an anti-Joe Biden subreddit. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 8 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In his first public appearance as Kamala Harris's official pick for VP, Minnesota governor Tim Walz got the crowd fired up by referencing an internet meme at the expense of J.D. Vance. The meme claims that the Republican senator, who was chosen as Donald Trump's running mate and has so far not made a stellar impression on the public, had an intimate relationship with his couch.

During his speech, Walz mentioned that he'd love to debate Vance, if he was "willing to get off the couch and show up." Now, in a countering move, Trump and Vance supporters have made up their own meme about Walz — and it's even more NSFW. Let's take a look.

What's the Tim Walz horse rumor? MAGA supporters claim that Tim Walz was hospitalized after drinking horse semen.

You did a double-take, didn't you? Indeed, supporters of J.D. Vance have invented a rumor that Walz, who is known for his rural lifestyle and Midwestern dad energy, had to have his stomach pumped after drinking a gallon of horse semen. The rumor originated on an anti-Joe Biden subreddit, complete with a fabricated screenshot of an AP News article.

Of course, the rumor has been debunked, and there's no evidence to support that any incident like this actually occurred — as is the same with Vance's couch rumor — but that hasn't stopped the right from running with it. In the comments, supporters are having a field day with the meme, agreeing that it's the perfect counter to the couch memes. "What happens between a man and his gallon of horse semen in the privacy of his own home is his own business," one person wrote.

And as it spreads to other social media platforms, the rumor has been morphed and misrepresented. One person on the platform wrote, "We should lie about our enemies more. I'm hearing rumors that Tim Walz had sex with a horse?"