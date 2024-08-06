Home > News > Politics Republicans Have Decided on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's Derogatory Nickname: "Tampon Tim" "Somehow I'm supposed to be upset by this?" one person posted on X. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 6 2024, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

In the hours following Kamala Harris's official announcement that she would be choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, those unfamiliar with his politics have been gathering as much information on him as possible — from his family life to his time in the military. This includes Republicans, many of whom are desperately trying to dig up whatever dirt they can find.

Now, a tampon bill signed into law by Walz in his home state in 2023 has caught many voters' eyes, earning him the derogatory nickname of "Tampon Tim" among the right. Here's what we know about the controversial bill, which really shouldn't be all that controversial.



"Tampon Tim" Walz signed a bill requiring schools to provide free period products.

Governor Tim Walz, a former high school teacher and football coach, signed an education finance bill that required all public and charter schools in the state to "provide students with access to menstrual products at no charge," and that they "must be available to all menstruating students," even those who need to use the boys' restroom.

This is what has many anti-trans Republicans up in arms, calling Walz a "pervert" for stocking male-designated public school bathrooms with menstrual products. Walz has also famously passed several pieces of pro-trans legislation in Minnesota, including protecting access to gender-affirming care in 2024.

Of course, the public's response to Walz's stance on period care is split, with many left-leaning social media users supporting the bill "Governor Walz made sure menstrual supplies were available in schools, because he understands that period insecurity is real and that girls' periods are unpredictable, and somehow I'm supposed to be upset by this?" one woman asked.