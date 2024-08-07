Home > News > Politics Tim Walz Made a J.D. Vance Couch Joke During His First Appearance Onstage With Kamala Harris "Three weeks ago we all thought we were cooked as a nation, and now we’re watching Tim Walz make a J.D. Vance couch joke in his rally speech," an X user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 7 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

During his first major public appearance since being named Kamala Harris's VP pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz certainly didn't disappoint. While speaking onstage with Harris, he fired up the crowd by expressing his desire to debate Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance — and even made a few jokes at his expense.

Article continues below advertisement

While calling Vance out for being a false representation of middle America, he made a loaded quip about the VP hopeful that had the audience going wild. Here's what he said.

Source: tiktok/@Tim_walz

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Walz hit J.D. Vance with a couch joke.

While talking about wanting to debate Vance, Walz hit him with a couch joke: "I can't wait to debate the guy ... if he's willing to get off the couch and show up." If you're not sure why this is funny, let's take a look back at one of the many viral memes surrounding Vance.

A now-private tweet made by user @RickRudesCalves alleged that, in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, Vance had written a passage where he confessed to, er, making love to his couch cushions. Though it was proven false, the public has adopted the narrative, turning it into a running joke at the expense of the Republican senator.

Article continues below advertisement

After Walz made his joke on stage, the audience was shocked and delighted, earning him thundering applause — however, it seems that Harris herself wasn't entirely comfortable with the wisecrack. In footage of the speech, she can be seen almost cringing behind Walz as the words come out of his mouth, though she does clap along with the audience.