J.D. Vance Is the Subject of Yet Another Meme, and This One Involves a Cookie

The internet has not been all that kind to Ohio Senator J.D. Vance since he was announced as Donald Trump's running mate. The Ohio senator's views suggest more than a light touch of misogyny, but he isn't just being lambasted for calling Kamala Harris a "childless cat lady."

Instead, J.D. is getting roasted over fake claims that he had sex with a couch and may have an affinity for dolphins. Now, he's also the subject of what's being described as an ookie cookie meme. If you're not exactly sure what that is, don't worry, you're not alone. We should warn you, though, that the explanation is pretty NSFW.

The J.D. Vance ookie cookie meme, explained

The latest meme that is allowing people who don't like J.D. Vance to make fun of him is based on a fake headline from X user @Computer_Gay, who posted an image that said “J.D. Vance Once Lost Game of 'Ookie Cookie' at Yale Fraternity.” The headline has already amassed plenty of traction, but it's also led to some understandable confusion from those who don't understand what it refers to.

Ookie cookie is apparently a game in which a group of men gather in a circle to masturbate on a cookie, and the first one who is able to complete within five minutes has to eat the cookie. So, you know, a pretty normal thing. To be clear, there is no evidence that Vance ever played or lost this "game" while he was in college, but like the couch story (which also has no basis in fact), it seems to be taking off anyway.

J.D. Vance has controversial opinions about childless women.

After he officially accepted the Republican nomination and Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vance's comments about the "childless cat ladies" who run the Democratic Party started going viral. He included Harris in that group, even though she has two stepchildren and has co-parented them for well over a decade. Apparently, if the children aren't biological, they don't count in J.D.'s mind.

While memes about Vance have certainly been part of the reason that he's had such a rough go following his nomination, there are plenty of non-meme-related things that voters don't like about him too. His controversial views about gender roles, abortion, and a slew of other social issues have earned attention, as has his evolution on a slew of political issues.

In a recent call with donors, Vance caused some controversy by suggesting that Harris's ascension was a real issue for the Trump campaign. “All of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch,” he said of Biden's withdrawal. “The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we might have to say, Kamala is a lot younger. And Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did.”