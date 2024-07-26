J.D. Vance's "Childless Cat Lady" Comments Are Circulating — and so Are the Memes
"Some of us are childless dog ladies."
If you spend a lot of time on the internet during an election cycle, you're bound to see some memes going around. Politicians say the darnedest things, don't they? Especially Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, J.D. Vance, who has been already been memed plenty of times since being named as Trump's VP pick. This time, people are focusing on a 2021 interview clip in which he states that the country is being run by a bunch of "childless cat ladies."
He has since defended his comment on the Meagyn Kelly Show, stating that he was simply "criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming antifamily and antichildren."
Regardless of his reasoning, the phrase has become a major meme for the left. Let's take a look at a few of our favorites.
All hail the internet's favorite childless cat lady.
Sure, the Republicans may have J.D. Vance and Donald Trump, but the childless cat ladies have Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift. We know which side we're choosing.
Won't someone think of the dog ladies?
While Vance's comment was insensitive and distasteful in a number of ways, one of the most glaring is his blatant disregard for the childless dog ladies of the world.
Oh, is that what he meant?
We can't be sure, but we don't think that Catwoman would've voted for Trump anyway.
Some are taking it as a compliment.
For some, "childless cat lady" isn't an insult — it's a life goal.
Way to 'Alien'-nate a large chunk of potential voters.
Hasn't he ever heard of Ellen Ripley?
Something just isn't adding up here.
Republicans have made fun of Kamala Harris's laugh for years — but have they ever considered that maybe she's just having a great time?
Childless cat ladies make the best leaders.
Enough said.