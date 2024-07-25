Home > Entertainment Jennifer Aniston Criticizes J.D. Vance's Views on Women Who Don't Have Children In July 2024, Jennifer Aniston slammed J.D.Vance's "childless cat ladies" comments. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 25 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While thousands of celebrities frequently express their political opinions, some rarely comment. Among those who seldom discuss politics is Emmy Award-winning actress Jennifer Aniston — though that has now changed.

On July 24, 2024, Jennifer Aniston broke her silence by responding to and slamming former president Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, for his resurfaced remarks about women without children. This now raises the question: What are Jennifer Aniston's political views?

Source: Getty Images

What are Jennifer Aniston's political views?

Jennifer Aniston's political views align with the Democratic party. She donated to Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and participated in a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign. Additionally, the Friends star endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Normally private, Jennifer couldn't stay silent after hearing J.D. Vance's past comments, which were too shocking to ignore. On July 24, she took to her Instagram story, sharing a 2021 interview in which Vance told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the United States was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”



“I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is...Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2024

"It's just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," Vance added. "And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"