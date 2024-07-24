Home > Entertainment > Music 50 Cent Is "Just a Lil Bit" Undecided When It Comes to the 2024 Election Rapper 50 Cent used Donald Trump’s face as the backdrop to his song “Many Men,” but does he support Trump’s campaign? By Jamie Lerner Jul. 24 2024, Published 6:46 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@50cent 50 Cent posted a meme of Donald Trump on his 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover

For some reason, people always look to their favorite celebrities for opinions on who to vote for. Many pundits have suggested that if Taylor Swift loudly endorses Kamala Harris’s presidential bid, then Donald Trump’s chances of winning are history. But there are plenty of voters who don’t listen to pop stars — some listen to rappers, like 50 Cent aka Curtis Jackson.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the years, 50 Cent has swung back and forth on which political candidates to endorse, epitomizing his name into a 50 “Per”Cent chance that he’ll support either political party. But after he used Trump's face as a meme and the backdrop to his song “Many Men” following Matthew Thomas Crooks’s assassination attempt, many are wondering if 50 Cent supports Donald Trump.

Source: Getty Images 50 Cent and Donald Trump shake hands at Vanity Fair event in 2011

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent has always been vocal about his politics but has often switched positions on supporting Donald Trump.

Since Donald Trump’s first go at the presidency in 2016, 50 Cent has not shied away from attention about where he stands in supporting Trump. And let’s be honest — no one is asking for celebrities’ opinions about who they’re voting for. Maybe some people are, but it shouldn’t be important. Celebrities don’t know more than the average American when it comes to politics, except maybe how kind or unkind the candidate is in person (if they’ve met).

Even still, in September 2016, 50 Cent tweeted, “Let us pray, lord please don't let Trump into office. We will spin out of control.” That’s a pretty clear stance against Trump, but people can change, and 50 Cent is proof of that. In October 2020, 50 Cent seemingly supported Trump because of Biden’s tax plan, which would raise tax rates for corporations and people who make more than $400,000 per year.

Article continues below advertisement

Let us pray, lord please don't let Trump into office. We will spin out of control. https://t.co/4xrFC31v2c pic.twitter.com/xvB8IhVpgh — 50cent (@50cent) September 22, 2016

“WHAT THE F—!” he said in an Instagram post (via The Hill). “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F— NEW YORK. The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind.”

Article continues below advertisement

But don’t worry, nothing stays the same for Curtis. Just one week later, he reposted an interview from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Chelsea Handler, who calls 50 Cent her “favorite ex-boyfriend.”

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea astutely joked, “He doesn’t want to pay 62 percent of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 Cent to 20 Cent. I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

So in another twist, 50 Cent reshared the clip with the statement, “F--k Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know, he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.” He may not have said who he voted for, but 50 Cent is always there to voice his opinion.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, it’s unclear where 50 Cent stands on his opinion of Donald Trump.

50 Cent has been making waves with his relationship with Donald Trump because of their shared assassination attempt. Curtis’s song “Many Men” recounts his 2000 experience getting shot nine times, during which he almost died. After the failed assassination attempt against Trump, 50 Cent shared a pic of Trump’s face superimposed onto the iconic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover as a meme.

It’s unclear as to if 50 Cent is mocking or exalting Trump, but it’s at least a direct reference tying the two enigmatic men together. “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending,” 50 Cent tweeted while sharing the image. In addition, in June 2024, 50 Cent suggested that Black voters would “identify with Trump … Because they got RICO charges.” He also shared that he’s still undecided.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

However, CNN pundit Abby Phillip and national political reporter Jessica Washington criticized 50 Cent’s statement as a sweeping and “insensitive” generalization of Black men. While we can agree that BIPOC tends to be “over-criminalized,” Jessica said that “the idea that the average Black American will say, ‘Oh you have RICO charges? Me too!' is not based in reality.