What Does "Kamala" Mean in Hindi? Plus: How Is the Name Pronounced? The name goes back to ancient India and is traced back to the Sanskrit language. By Jamie Lee Jul. 24 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

And still others are just curious to learn more about the nation's first-ever female vice president — not to mention her being the first African American and first Asian American VP as well. Some folks have wondered if they're pronouncing Kamala's name correctly, for one thing. Here's what we know about the origin and pronunciation of Kamala.

Source: Getty Images

What does Kamala mean in Hindi?

Kamala was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. Her parents chose to name her Kamala, which comes from ancient India and traces its etymology back to Sanskrit.

The name is derived from the word "kamalan," which means lotus flower. In Hinduism, the lotus represents beauty, fertility, purity, and enlightenment. Kamala is also another name for the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

Source: Getty Images Lotus flower

What is the pronunciation of Kamala?

Kamala herself has been known to pronounce her own name "COMMA-luh," like the punctuation. You may have heard Donald Trump mispronounce it (perhaps intentionally?) as "Kuh-MALA" in the past — which is also how Ms. Marvel main character Kamala Khan pronounces her own name — but this would be different from the vice president's way of saying it.

However, writer Scaachi Koul wrote for Slate magazine that the correct pronunciation of Kamala among South Asians would actually be more like "Com'la" or "Kuhm'la." Not that Koul blames the Kamala Harris for letting us say it the other way. As Koul writes, "It’s common, for people with unique ethnic names, to find ways to explain the pronunciation approachably and easily."

People pronounce my name many different ways. Let #KidsForKamala show you how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/7QoQGN0B4k — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 24, 2016

Back in May 2016, Kamala even posted a video to social media about her name, featuring little kids pronouncing it in different ways before getting to the one Kamala uses. "Like a 'comma'! Got it!" one person tweeted in reply, while someone else commented: "You are making all the Kamalas of the world so proud. Thank you from another Kamala who also gets her name mispronounced."

And in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold, Kamala talked a little bit about her name's pronunciation as well. "First, my name is pronounced 'comma-la,' like the punctuation mark," she wrote in the book. "It means 'lotus flower,' which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."

Oh, everyone is gonna know your name. Kamala Harris. #KamalaHarris — Belynda 💛 (@Belyndabythesea) August 11, 2020

If you look on Reddit, you'll see that for years now, people have been discussing their own issues with trying to make sure they get the pronunciation right. For some, it was the nickname "mamala" that helped them get it right.