Kamala Harris Is Taller Than You Think, Apparently

"That is absolutely incorrect," Kamala once said about her supposed height.

Jul. 22 2024, Updated 4:22 p.m. ET

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives on stage to deliver remarks on reproductive rights at Ritchie Coliseum on the campus of the University of Maryland on June 24, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. Harris is speaking on the two year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and struck down federal abortion protections. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

It clearly doesn't matter at all, but for some reason, we're all often curious about people's heights — especially those in the public eye.

It can be hard to tell, after all, especially with camera angles and different kinds of shoes.

As for Vice President Kamala Harris's height? Well, the VP herself actually once corrected some misinformation that was going around about how tall she was.

Here's what to know...

Kamala Harris corrects Katie Couric on how tall she is in a TikTok video interview clip
Source: TikTok/@katiecouric
How tall is Kamala Harris?

In a clip from a January 2024 interview with Katie Couric, Kamala can be seen playfully correcting the newswoman about her height.

"Why did I think you are much taller?" Katie asks at the beginning of the clip. "I recently learned you're only 5'2", is that correct?"

"That is absolutely incorrect," Kamala immediately responds, to which Katie bursts out laughing. "I am 5'4" and a quarter," the VP continues.

"OK, and I'm 5'3,"" Katie chimes in.

Kamala goes on: "Sometimes [I'm] 5'4" and half, and with heels — which I always wear — I'm 5'7" and a half, thank you very much."

"OK, Wikipedia, you're wrong and we need to correct that," Katie says into the camera.

"Totally wrong," Kamala agrees. "I've said this to my team. Like, what? I don't know where it came from. I was 5'2" when I was 12."

Katie mentions that the internet also lists her as shorter than she actually is. Kamala sympathizes, saying, "It's like literally, they just wanna make us smaller in every way than we are."

TikTok comments about how tall Kamala Harris is in Katie Couric interview clip
Source: TikTok

Commenters under the video clip loved the interaction.

Folks in the comments section under Katie's interview, which was posted to her TikTok page, totally understood why these extra fractions make a difference.

"When we start shrinking we really get into the fractions in our height!" someone wrote.

"I always correct my husband I’m 5’4 3/4” 😂," someone else wrote.

