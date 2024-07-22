Home > News > Politics Kamala Harris Is Taller Than You Think, Apparently "That is absolutely incorrect," Kamala once said about her supposed height. By Jamie Lee Jul. 22 2024, Updated 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It clearly doesn't matter at all, but for some reason, we're all often curious about people's heights — especially those in the public eye. It can be hard to tell, after all, especially with camera angles and different kinds of shoes.

As for Vice President Kamala Harris's height? Well, the VP herself actually once corrected some misinformation that was going around about how tall she was. Here's what to know...

How tall is Kamala Harris?

In a clip from a January 2024 interview with Katie Couric, Kamala can be seen playfully correcting the newswoman about her height. "Why did I think you are much taller?" Katie asks at the beginning of the clip. "I recently learned you're only 5'2", is that correct?"

"That is absolutely incorrect," Kamala immediately responds, to which Katie bursts out laughing. "I am 5'4" and a quarter," the VP continues. "OK, and I'm 5'3,"" Katie chimes in.

Kamala goes on: "Sometimes [I'm] 5'4" and half, and with heels — which I always wear — I'm 5'7" and a half, thank you very much." "OK, Wikipedia, you're wrong and we need to correct that," Katie says into the camera. "Totally wrong," Kamala agrees. "I've said this to my team. Like, what? I don't know where it came from. I was 5'2" when I was 12."

Katie mentions that the internet also lists her as shorter than she actually is. Kamala sympathizes, saying, "It's like literally, they just wanna make us smaller in every way than we are."

Source: TikTok Commenters under the video clip loved the interaction.

