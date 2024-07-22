Kamala Harris and Montel Williams May Never Escape Talk of Their Short-Lived Relationship
Montel said anyone asking about his and Harris's past will receive an "unpleasant reaction" from him.
As Kamala Harris enters the race to become the first Black and Asian American woman to be president, many are obsessing over her ex, Montel Williams.
Harris's past with Montel is back in the news due to her decision to run for office. Now, Montel has expressed wanting nothing to do with her campaign.
Kamala Harris and Montel Williams' relationship happened decades before she became Vice President.
Harris may be vocal about her relationship with her current husband, Doug Emhoff, but her past romance with Montel is a hot topic on social media pretty much every other month. There aren't too many details about their relationship, but Montel said via a 2019 tweet that he and Harris "briefly dated about 20 years ago."
The former talk show host clarified that he and Harris were "both single" then and that her dating history wouldn't be an issue if she was a male candidate running for office. Still, Montel continued getting requests from journalists and social media commentators to discuss his and Kamala's romance, especially after President Joe Biden handpicked her to take over the Democratic ticket.
Following Biden's endorsement and Harris confirming her willingness to be the Democratic nominee, photos and videos from a 2001 outing resurfaced. The VP's ex got ahead of the chatter about their past by stating he refuses to answer any questions regarding their short-lived romance.
"I’ve said what I’m going to say about the thing that keeps trending,” he said in a since-deleted X post. “My friends in the media should think twice about wasting time on a 20+-year-old picture—you will find doing so will earn an unpleasant reaction.”
Montel then reposted several posts from fans and supporters who felt he should be left out of his ex's campaign. While he wants everyone to leave him alone, he reposted Gov. Wes Moore's endorsement of her on X.
Kamala has yet to address her and Montel's relationship.