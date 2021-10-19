As a Single Mother for Many Years, Katie Couric Raised Her Children to Be Quite Successful

Elinor attended Yale University and graduated back in 2013. In the years since her schooling ended, Katie's eldest daughter has made an impressive name for herself in the television industry. She worked as a writer’s assistant during Season 3 of Mr. Robot, the Emmy-winning Amazon series, and went on to write for Amazon's smash-hit The Boys .

Elinor got engaged in 2019 to Mark Dobrosky, using the ring that Jay originally gave Katie when they were getting married. Two years later, when the wedding took place in Port Jervis, N.Y., Elinor paid a special tribute to her late father when she walked down the aisle.

As explained by Katie on Instagram, "Ellie walked down the aisle to 'Ashokan Farewell' played by the composer, Jay Unger and his family band. Jay Monahan loved that song, which was used in Ken Burn’s series on the Civil War, so it was a way to honor him."

Jay, who had worked as a criminal defense attorney and a television legal commentator, had also been a Civil War enthusiast.

Katie added in her post: "Yes, I cried the whole time. Most of the people there did."