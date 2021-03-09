After Losing Her First Husband, Katie Couric Found True Love With John Molner

Since their marriage in 2014, Katie Couric and John Molner have been a shining example of how a loving couple in the spotlight can keep their affection for one another constant and genuine.

Although her love life has been notably marked by tragic loss, Katie didn't give up on her pursuit of true happiness within a relationship and has found and cultivated that over the years with John. So, how exactly did their relationship come to be, and how did the circumstances of her past affect her present? Here's an analysis of the famed reporter's love life.

Katie Couric's husband, John Molner, showed her what love at first sight was.

According to Katie, her first date with John confirmed her affinity for him within only the first few moments. She told People in 2018 of the high-profile banker's amazing demeanor that just had her hooked, adding that "he had me at hello."

"He's just got this incredibly dry and wry sense of humor, and he doesn't take himself too seriously. And he's just fun to be around," she further explained to the publication of her love for John. Only a year after meeting, they were engaged on a beach and then married in the Hamptons shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie and John have publicly expressed their profound love for one another constantly throughout their relationship, but it took the heralded journalist plenty of years of romantic strife to be able to finally claim the happiness and stability she professes today.