Whoopi Goldberg Has Three Failed Marriages, but She Takes the Blame for Them "I love men and men love me. I'm lucky that way. I just feel bad that it took me so long to realize that I wasn't meant to be in a relationship." By Alex West Mar. 11 2024, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

Comedian and The View host Whoopi Goldberg is known for her sassy personality and phenomenal acting. She's also known for having a rocky relationship history that even her View cohosts sometimes jest about.

Nonetheless, Whoopi is a very strong and independent woman, meaning she doesn't need to be tied down anyway. The actor has been married three times, so let's take a look at her exes.

Is Whoopi Goldberg married?

As of now, Whoopi is on the market. She has been married three people previously: Alvin Martin, David Claessen, and Lyle Trachtenberg. Each of these relationships took a life of their own, especially since Whoopi was in different parts of her career through each of them.

Her first husband, Alvin, was a British drug counselor. While Whoopi's life quickly became shrouded in fame, Alvin was always much more reserved. Whoopi got pregnant in 1917 to her daughter, Alex Martin.

The pair got married in 1973 which was before Whoopi's career took off. As for the reason for their divorce, it has been long implied and speculated that the rush into marriage didn't help. Whoopi supposedly didn't feel connected to Alvin in a natural way.

Whoopi confessed that she has only ever been in love with one person and it likely wasn't Alvin. They got divorced in 1979. She spent several years alone, which is something that Whoopi has never been afraid of.

She married cinematographer and director David Claessen in 1986. Whoopi and David met during the production of the documentary Who Are They? which kicked off their short and sweet relationship. However, they got divorced within two years.

In 1994, Whoopi got married for her third and final time. This time, it was her shortest marriage, even briefer than the last. Lyle Trachtenberg is a former actor and an IATSE union organizer. They divorced after one year of marriage.

It was after that marriage that Whoopi pretty much swore off the notion of matrimony altogether. “It took me some time but I realized that trying to turn myself into something I wasn’t ready for, for a man. Wasn’t his fault. It was mine. I’d be thinking, why don’t I feel the thing that I’m supposed to? Then one day I thought: I don’t have to do this," she told The New York Times.

"My marriages failed and I was the common denominator. My commitment was never that strong. I can say now that I was never really in love. The realization freed me up. I love men and men love me. I'm lucky that way. I just feel bad that it took me so long to realize that I wasn't meant to be in a relationship," she added.

Whoopi pretty much accepted the fault as her own in her prior marriages. She hasn't been opposed to other sorts of relationships, but the commitment of marriage was just never for her again.