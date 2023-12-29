Home > Television > The View Rumors Are Swirling That Whoopi Goldberg Might Be Leaving 'The View' Rumors are swirling that Whoopi Goldberg might be leaving 'The View,' which has led fans of the show to wonder whether the rumors are true. By Joseph Allen Dec. 29 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Rumors have been swirling that Whoopi Goldberg is leaving The View, or even that she was fired.

There's no truth to the rumors yet, and Whoopi's contract lasts through Season 28. The show is now in Season 27.

Whoopi has been with the show since 2007, so she might leave the show at the end of this contract.

During her time on The View, Whoopi Goldberg has been known to provide both wisdom and the occasional moment of complete wackiness. While her reactions have often gone viral, many are now wondering whether Whoopi's days as the show's moderator may be numbered.

Rumors have been swirling that Whoopi is going to leave the show soon. Many fans are wondering whether there's any truth to the rumors that she might be leaving or even that she might soon be fired. Here's what we know about the state of Whoopi's relationship with the show.

Source: Getty Images

Is Whoopi Goldberg leaving 'The View'?

Whoopi doesn't appear to be going anywhere, despite speculation that she might soon be leaving the show. In 2021, Whoopi signed a deal that would keep her with the show through at least Season 28. The show is now in Season 27, and there hasn't been an announcement by either Whoopi or the show that she won't honor that contract.

There are constantly mini-controversies and rumblings suggesting that Whoopi should be fired, but those rumblings haven't reached such a fever pitch that she seems to be in danger of losing her job. There may be petitions going around suggesting that Whoopi should be fired for her generally left-leaning political views, but that doesn't mean that her job is actually in danger.

Was Whoopi Goldberg fired from 'The View'?

There is no evidence that Whoopi was fired from The View. It remains to be seen whether the actor and comedian will remain with the show after Season 28, and that will likely depend in part on how both Whoopi and the producers feel about her tenure with the show. Until the end of Season 28 though, it doesn't seem like Whoopi's job is in danger unless something incredibly controversial happens or Whoopi has to leave for some other reason.

'The View' has had a rotating lineup for years.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Whoopi decided to leave the show at the end of Season 28 given how much churn there has always been at The View. The show is famous for its lineup of interesting women, but the women have been constantly changing since the show first premiered in the 1990s.