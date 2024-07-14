Home > News > Politics 50 Cent Album Cover Turned Into Trump After Shooting — Plus Other Social Media Reactions "Dear shooter: you just won him the election." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 13 2024, Published 9:13 p.m. ET Source: X | @ramble_rants

In the wake of the shooting at Donald Trump's rally that saw the former 45th President of the United States covered by Secret Service agents, there have been tons of social media reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

There are some folks who've claimed that the rally shooting was staged by Trump's campaign in a bid to try and endear himself to the public even further and make him seem like a bada-- to the American people.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Others believe that it was a clear assassination attempt on the former president's life, and there has been a slew of other theories for who was behind the shooting, ranging from the CIA to Antifa to the FBI. Some are convinced the shooter was a disgruntled Joe Biden supporter who, presumably after being so upset at Biden's performance during the debate and the ridicule that ensued as a result, took that ire out on Trump.

But there are a number of folks who are commending Trump's reaction to the purported assassination attempt, like 50 Cent, who posted a photoshopped a cover of one of his albums, "Get Rich or Die Tryin" with a picture of the billionaire's face superimposed over his own.

Article continues below advertisement

50 uploaded the picture to Instagram, followed by the caption: "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending." This more than likely a result of the mythos associated with the rapper's drive-by shooting attempt when he sustained nine bullet wounds and survived.

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous people replied to 50's post stating that the news will have them doubling down on voting for Trump come November. One person wrote, "Solidified my vote for Trump man."

Other folks have taken to making this connection between Trump and 50 Cent as well, like Dave Portnoy.

Article continues below advertisement

The Barstool Sports owner posted the song "Many Men," which is about the throngs of people who wished death upon 50 Cent.

Fiddy made the correlation on social media as well to the track.

I know the vibes 🤦‍♂️we are all in trouble now ! pic.twitter.com/Fzi6XqgatP — 50cent (@50cent) July 13, 2024 Source: X | @50cent

Article continues below advertisement

Others have used the song sent to montages such as the one below.

Trump just won the election.



I already made this Trump hype video to “Many Men” by 50 Cent.



Now it hits even harder.



Fuck you Dems. Swing at the king, ya best not miss. pic.twitter.com/zY79dBOMr4 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 13, 2024 Source: X | @WarClandestine

The above tweet is one of many examples posted to social media where folks are saying that the alleged assassination attempt is only going to add to Trump's legend among his supporters and potentially make people more passionate about him winning the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't take long for the remixes to drop either.

Some are even creating album covers to him getting shot as well.

Mixtape dropping soon pic.twitter.com/G4c0AUklyJ — 𝓛𝓾𝓪 (@LuaTzz) July 14, 2024 Source: X | @LuaTzz

Article continues below advertisement

There were reports Trump was going to show up at a UFC event.

Seeing reports that President Trump will be at tonight’s UFC fight with Dana White.



Warrior spirit. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2024 Source: X | @charliekirk11

Donald Trump is a personal friend of Dana White and helped the UFC gain footing in the early days of the MMA promotion's days as many events were held in Atlantic City. Trump is often seen at these events and has been welcomed by the fight community.

Article continues below advertisement

But there are just tons of "Many Men" memes flooding social media platforms.

Now that President Trump got shot, he now HAS to walk out to his next rally with Many Men by 50 Cent entrance music. The Teflon Don pic.twitter.com/HTrBUDR44G — Tuckleberry Finn 🇺🇸 (@TuckleFinn) July 13, 2024 Source: X | @TuckleFinn

Thanks to AI, people have been remixing Trump's voice into 50 Cent songs.

Hate It or Love It pic.twitter.com/VXkLMhjdI7 — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) July 14, 2024 Source: X | @ramble_rants

Article continues below advertisement

50 hasn't shied away from his thoughts on Trump in the past either.

Reporter to 50 cent: “What do you see among African American men in this election?”



“I see them identifying with Trump”



“Why do you say that?”



“Because they got RICO charges” 😭 pic.twitter.com/Sc1EnaILkg — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 5, 2024 Source: X | @_johnnymaga

But there are others who think that the shooting may've been spurred on by language used by President Joe Biden.

Days ago, @JoeBiden said, “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”



Someone just tried to assassinate President Trump by shooting him in the head at his rally in Pennsylvania.



Luckily the bullet missed his neck and head and only grazed his ear.



Fuck Joe Biden. I fucking hate… https://t.co/yQXt4YDLAE pic.twitter.com/iv6xFIilCd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 13, 2024 Source: X | @LaureLoomer

Article continues below advertisement

As one X user penned, Biden used the word "bullseye," which some are arguing was taken quite literally by the shooter, who was reportedly promptly shot and killed by security at the event.

Numerous people mentioned the "bullseye" verbiage.

Five days ago, Joe Biden told his donors, "It's time to put Trump in the bullseye." pic.twitter.com/8C5hM7hPuK — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 13, 2024 Source: X | @ShadowofEzra

And this account uploaded what's surely a soon-to-be iconic image with the quote in question.