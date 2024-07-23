Home > News > Politics JD Vance's Public Venmo Will Make You Want to Private Yours JD Vance's Venmo account was public, and a lot of odd transactions were freely available to the public. By Sara Belcher Jul. 23 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For those looking for tea on someone, one of the first places you should look is their Venmo account. The cash transfer app has turned splitting the bill and paying for utilities between roommates into a social media feed — and yes, even politicians use the app. Though most people have found out how to make all of their transactions private, preventing snooping eyes from seeing how many times they've gone out for brunch in the last month, JD Vance hasn't seemed to figure that out yet.

Wired did an investigation into the Venmo account of former president Donald Trump's running mate, and some of the connections found through the account unveil quite a bit of information voters may want to know.

Source: Getty Images

JD Vance's public Venmo transactions revealed some hypocrisy in his politics.

For starters, one of the first connections the outlet found was that Amalia Halikias, the government relations director at the Heritage Foundation, was listed as one of JD's friends. Though this doesn't confirm anything, it does imply that the running mate has had some contact with the Heritage Foundation (the conservative group trying to organize Project 2025). Other notable friends in JD's friend's list are Jeff Flake (a former anti-Trump Senator), Tucker Carlson, and Bari Weiss, among others.

It seems that JD managed to hide most of his transactions, but Wired also investigated his friends' public transactions, which raised some eyebrows. His former campaign manager Jordan Wiggins, who he worked with while running for his current seat in the Senate, reportedly has transactions such as “Back waxing & Happy Ending," and "adult [film]." Though these don't confirm anything, as we're all guilty of an odd description on Venmo here and there, it does lead to some raised eyebrows.