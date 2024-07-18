Distractify
A Guide to Donald Trump's 10 Grandchildren

Trump's eldest grandchild made a splash at the 2024 RNC.

Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with his grandchildren on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
If you were to ask Donald Trump's grandkids, they'd tell you he's just like any other proud grandpa — at least that's what his eldest grandchild Kai said when she appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

"He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," Kai said of her "normal" grandpa. "He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."

But aside from Kai, Trump actually has several other grandchildren too. Who are they? Below, we give a brief rundown on Trump's grandkids.

Granddaughter of US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Kai Madison Trump speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump's eldest grandchild Kai speaking at the 2024 RNC

Who are Donald Trump's grandchildren?

Donald Trump has a whopping 10 grandchildren. The number isn't too surprising, though, considering Trump himself has five kids. It's likely he'll have even more grandkids to come.

Five of Trump's grandkids come from his son Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon. They are:

  • Kai (born May 2007)
  • Donald III (born February 2009)
  • Tristan (born October 2011)
  • Spencer (born October 2012)
  • Chloe (born June 2014)
Donald Trump's grandkids - Don Jr. and Vanessa's kids Kai, Tristan, Chloe, Spencer, and Donald III
Kai, Spencer, Chloe, Tristan, and Donald III pose with their mom Vanessa (center), who is Don Jr.'s ex-wife

Meanwhile, three of Trump's grandchildren come from his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. They are:

  • Arabella (born July 2011)
  • Joseph (born October 2013)
  • Theodore (born March 2016)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner with kids Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner with kids Joseph, Arabella, and Theodore

And two of Trump's grandkids come from his son Eric and his wife Lara Yunaska. They are:

  • Eric (born September 2017)
  • Carolina (born August 2019)
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump with his son Eric and daughter Carolina
Eric Trump with his kids Eric and Carolina

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai said the media makes him seem like "a different person."

During her speech at the RNC on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Kai shared some sweet anecdotes about her grandpa, including how they bond over golf.

"He calls me driving the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later," Kai said.

"When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside my head," she added. "And he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me. But I have to remind him: I'm a Trump too."

Kai also said that even with all the court battles her grandpa has been facing, he still takes the time to ask how she's doing, and encourages her to be her best, most successful self. "He sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him," she said.

Kai mentioned that she was shocked and heartbroken to hear about the assassination attempt on her grandpa, noting that "a lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing."

"Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you," she said. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is: he's vary caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again."

