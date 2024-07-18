Home > News > Politics A Guide to Donald Trump's 10 Grandchildren Trump's eldest grandchild made a splash at the 2024 RNC. By Jamie Lee Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you were to ask Donald Trump's grandkids, they'd tell you he's just like any other proud grandpa — at least that's what his eldest grandchild Kai said when she appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," Kai said of her "normal" grandpa. "He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."

But aside from Kai, Trump actually has several other grandchildren too. Who are they? Below, we give a brief rundown on Trump's grandkids.

Source: Getty Images Trump's eldest grandchild Kai speaking at the 2024 RNC

Who are Donald Trump's grandchildren?

Donald Trump has a whopping 10 grandchildren. The number isn't too surprising, though, considering Trump himself has five kids. It's likely he'll have even more grandkids to come.

Five of Trump's grandkids come from his son Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon. They are: Kai (born May 2007)

Donald III (born February 2009)

Tristan (born October 2011)

Spencer (born October 2012)

Chloe (born June 2014)

Source: Instagram/@officialvanessatrump Kai, Spencer, Chloe, Tristan, and Donald III pose with their mom Vanessa (center), who is Don Jr.'s ex-wife

Meanwhile, three of Trump's grandchildren come from his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. They are: Arabella (born July 2011)

Joseph (born October 2013)

Theodore (born March 2016)

Source: Instagram/@ivankatrump Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner with kids Joseph, Arabella, and Theodore

And two of Trump's grandkids come from his son Eric and his wife Lara Yunaska. They are: Eric (born September 2017)

Carolina (born August 2019)

Source: Instagram/@laraleatrump Eric Trump with his kids Eric and Carolina

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai said the media makes him seem like "a different person."

During her speech at the RNC on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Kai shared some sweet anecdotes about her grandpa, including how they bond over golf.

"He calls me driving the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later," Kai said. "When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside my head," she added. "And he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me. But I have to remind him: I'm a Trump too."

Kai also said that even with all the court battles her grandpa has been facing, he still takes the time to ask how she's doing, and encourages her to be her best, most successful self. "He sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him," she said.