What Does Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Do Now? "He's a talented communicator with a massive platform. I think if he runs he'd be formidable," a Republican strategist said. By Melissa Willets Jul. 22 2024, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

It may have come to a shock to many die-hard Tucker Carlson fans when Fox News, his home since 2009, let the bowtie-wearing host go in April 2023. Indeed, the network had only this to say about severing ties with Tucker: "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Since that time, what has Tucker been up to? Well, naturally he started his own network. He also appeared merry as can be at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where former President Donald Trump was officially nominated as the party's nominee. Read on for more details about what Tucker Carlson is doing now.

Source: Getty Images

So, what does Tucker Carlson do now?

As Newsweek reports, no one knows exactly why Fox fired Tucker, especially since as NPR points out the network's ratings have down a nosedive since "its biggest star" left.

Tucker soon announced he was moving his show to X, formerly Twitter, explaining in part, "Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter where we are now."

Tucker continued, "For the most part, the news that you see analyzed on Twitter comes from media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets. You see it on cable news; you talk about it on Twitter. ... Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. We'll be bringing some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here."

If you visit his X account, you'll see that Tucker's content is also available on Fox Nation, and has been ever since he was dismissed at Fox News, per Variety.

Meanwhile, ABC News reports that in addition to his online content, Tucker has earned money by making speeches — and of course continues to ingratiate himself to the Republican party. On July 18, 2024, Tucker delivered an 11-minute speech to the convention, later hamming it up with Trump and his family. Incidentally, the speech was broadcast on the network that fired him.

Tucker Carlson has left mainstream society in addition to leaving mainstream media.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, not only did Tucker leave the likes of Fox behind to start his own brand of what he sees as unfiltered, honest reporting, but the conservative talking head also moved to Maine and lives and works in a "remote home in the woods."

But the outlet also reports that Tucker's tucked-away lifestyle may not last forever. Apparently there is chatter that the former Fox News staple will run for political office himself in the future.