Barron Trump Wasn't at the RNC Because He Was Dealing With "Prior Commitments"

The Republican National Convention concluded its four-day nominating ceremony with a speech from presidential nominee Donald Trump. Trump's speech broke a record for the longest convention speech in history, and when it was finally over, his family took to the stage to celebrate his nomination.

While those who watched Trump's speech may have seen many members of the Trump family in attendance, some were wondering if Trump's youngest son Barron was among them. Here's what we know about whether he attended the convention.

Was Barron Trump at the RNC?

When Trump was done with his speech, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany, his four other children, all joined him on stage. His wife, Melania, was also there, as were several of his grandchildren. Barron was absent, though, not just from the stage, but from the entire RNC. The exact reasons for Barron's absence are unclear, but Melania announced in advance that he would not be in attendance, even though he had been named one of the delegates from Florida.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," Melania said in a statement in May. During an interview with Telemundo 51 in Miami, Trump added that Barron was still "pretty young," but that if Barron wanted to be a delegate to the convention, "I’m all for it."

Barron is a recent high school graduate.

While we don't know what prior commitments kept Barron from attending the RNC, he is the only Trump child who spent some of his formative years in the White House. Barron was still a child when Trump started running for president for the first time. In May of 2024, though, Barron graduated high school, although it's still unclear exactly what's next for him.

At a rally on July 9, Trump revealed that his son had gotten into college, although he didn't say which one. "Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you ... He's a very special guy," Trump said. This rally was also the first time that Barron had joined his father on stage for a campaign event.

There has been speculation that Barron could attend New York University, which isn't far from his home in Trump Tower. Others have suggested that he might follow in his father's footsteps by attending the University of Pennsylvania. Trump confirmed in an interview in September of 2023 that they were "talking about Wharton," which is the business school at the University of Pennsylvania.