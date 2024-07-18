Home > News > Politics The Internet Is Connecting the Dots After Grindr Experiences Outages in the Same Town as RNC Convention The internet is raising some eyebrows and asking some questions. By Sara Belcher Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images;Grindr

The popular dating app for gay men, Grindr, has been experiencing an influx of usage in a certain midwest town. Or at least, that's what its app crash reports seem to suggest. Multiple users online have been sharing screenshots and reports that Grindr is experiencing some massive outages in Milawukee, Wis., which also happens to be where the Republican National Convention is currently being held.

Based on the U.S. map available on Down Detector, Grindr has been experiencing a surge of outages and issues in big cities like New York, Washington D.C., Chicago ... and yes, Milwaukee. And of course, it didn't take long for the internet to put two and two together and comment on the odd coincidence online.

Source: Down Detector A map showing the Grindr outages in the last 24 hours from Down Detector, screenshot taken on July 18

Internet users are joking about Grindr crashing in the same city the RNC is being held in.

The Republican Party has been a big player in pushing for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the U.S., which is why the news that the popular gay dating app saw an influx of users in the same place the RNC is being held quickly drew attention online. Of course, there's no official connection we can draw between the two, but the internet has been having a hay day with it, connecting the dots in a series of memes online.

One Grindr user even opened the app while attending the RNC themselves, as shared in a video online. All of the profiles that came up were listed as zero miles away, which doesn't necessarily mean that those online were at the RNC, but at any rate, they were very close to it.

The RNC is being held at the at Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Center District in downtown Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18, and within that timespan, Grindr's Down Detector has reported multiple issues with the gay dating app.