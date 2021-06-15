No, Apple Isn't Banning Grindr or Any Other Dating Apps From the App Store

Following a wave of controversy, Apple released a statement clarifying that they never had any plans to ban Grindr from the App Store. A spokesman from Apple clarified that Apple had always banned apps featuring pornography from its App Store, and the company's latest update is meant to codify that policy. Dating apps like Scruff and Grindr would not be banned under these new guidelines.

The spokesman further said that the only apps that would be affected by the policy were those that are focused on pornography or facilitate human trafficking, even if they claim they are being used to facilitate hookups.

Apple's new guidelines ban "overtly sexual or pornographic material," which include “‘hookup’ apps that may include pornography or be used to facilitate prostitution."