The True Story of the Grindr Killer

Stephen Port was born in 1975. At a year old, his family moved to Dagenham in east London. At age 16, Stephen went to art college, but, due to his parents' financial situation, he had to leave and trained as a chef instead. He ended up working at a West Ham bus depot, cooking for the drivers and other staff.

In his 20s, the young man came out as gay. He set off on his own, getting a flat in Barking.