stephen-port-grindr-killer-1582166374647.png
Source: BBC

The True Story of the Grindr Killer

By

There's certain rules we hear when we create an account on a dating app. Always pick a first date in a crowded area. Always let a friend know when and where you're going. Never meet up at your date's place before going out. But these are rules that we say thinking that nothing bad will ever actually happen. Until it does.

The story of the Grindr killer is a chilling one. Four men met up with a man they met on the popular app and then they never came home. BBC's upcoming series, The Barking Murders, will shine a light on the story of the victims and the families they left behind. Be warned. This is a graphic story.