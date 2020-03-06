We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
zodiac-killer-son-1583532809413.png
Source: FX

This Man Claims to Be the Son of the Zodiac Killer in New FX Series

By

True crime fans, rejoice because there's a new docu-series about the Zodiac Killer coming your way. The Most Dangerous Animal of All, a four-part series on FX, is based on a book of the same name claiming new evidence as to the serial killer's identity.

The series is focused on the evidence a man named Gary Stewart brought forth that he's the son of the killer — though he never actually met his father.

Gary was adopted as a baby and never met his father.

Gary was put up for adoption as a baby, and when he was 39, a woman named Judith Gilford contacted him claiming to be his birth mother. According to her, his father was a man named Earl Van Best Jr., and he was the child of the infamous "Ice Cream Romance" of the San Francisco area.