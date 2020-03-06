We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-the-zodiac-killer-still-out-there-1583530399124.jpg
Source: Getty Images/San Francisco Police Department

Is the Zodiac Killer Still out There? Probably Not, but We Can’t Know for Sure

By

There are plenty of people out there who have an extreme interest in serial killers — just think about how many true crime podcasts and documentaries there are available to us today. When it comes to that sense of morbid curiosity, few have captured the attention of as many people as the Zodiac Killer. Operating in Northern California between the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the Zodiac Killer was responsible for at least five deaths and claimed to have committed 37 murders.

But the number of the Zodiac Killer’s victims isn’t necessarily what has intrigued people over the years. Rather, it’s the taunting letters containing unbreakable codes that he sent to the local press. To this day, authorities have never solved the mystery of the Zodiac Killer. Obviously, it’s only natural for people to wonder: Is the Zodiac Killer still out there?