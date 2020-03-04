We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-03-04-at-45153-pm-1583358755660.png
Source: Instagram

Gabriel Fernandez's Mother, Pearl, Will Most Likely Die in Prison

By

Netflix addicts and crime show enthusiasts alike are currently obsessing over the streaming service's latest crime documentary, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, which was unleashed to the popular streaming service at the end of last month. The six-part documentary tells the story of Gabriel Fernandez, who was brutally murdered by his mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre.

And if you're wondering how Gabriel Fernandez's mother is being treated in jail, she obviously isn't doing too well.