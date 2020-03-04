Gabriel Fernandez's Mother, Pearl, Will Most Likely Die in Prison

It can take several months, and even years for prisoners on death row to be put to death, and apparently, Aguirre has been on Death Row since he was officially sentenced to death on June 13, 2018. The convicted killer still does not have a death date as of right now, and it's unclear when he will officially be sentenced.

Until Aguirre's death date is announced and a further decision is made, the convinced killer will be held at the San Quentin State Prison.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is now officially available for streaming on Netflix.