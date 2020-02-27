We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What Happened to Gabriel Fernandez's Mother? Here's Where She Is Today

Gabriel Fernandez faced abuse that could only be described as pure torture at the hands of his mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre. The couple's trials were a high profile affair, as many could not believe something so vile could have occured to an eight year old child. The world watched as Fernandez and Aguirre were handed their sentences, although they weren't the ones that the world expected them to get.

Why did Pearl Fernandez get a lesser sentence than Isauro Aguirre?

When Fernandez and Aguirre were initially charged, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office sought the death penalty against them both. They were indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and a special circumstance of torture. However, only Aguirre ended up facing the death penalty.