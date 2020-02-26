Isauro Aguirre, the Murderer of Gabriel Fernandez, Is Still on Death Row

Isauro Aguirre was sentenced to death on June 13, 2018, for the murder of Gabriel Fernandez. The 39-year-old Palmdale native was admitted to the San Quentin State Prison on the same day. His death date is yet to be announced.

The six-episode-long Netflix miniseries titled The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez sheds new light on the staggering atrocity, charting how he and his partner, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, systematically tortured the 8-year-old boy before beating him to death.