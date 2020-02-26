We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Isauro Aguirre, the Murderer of Gabriel Fernandez, Is Still on Death Row

Isauro Aguirre was sentenced to death on June 13, 2018, for the murder of Gabriel Fernandez. The 39-year-old Palmdale native was admitted to the San Quentin State Prison on the same day. His death date is yet to be announced. 

The six-episode-long Netflix miniseries titled The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez sheds new light on the staggering atrocity, charting how he and his partner, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, systematically tortured the 8-year-old boy before beating him to death. 

Isauro Aguirre's death date hasn't been announced yet.

Aguirre is currently held at the San Quentin State Prison, a facility housing 700 death row inmates. 

Some of these criminals were admitted in the 1970s, ABC7 reports. The number of executions taking place per year has radically decreased since 1983, the year convicted murderer Michael Angelo Morales appealed to the authorities on ground of the inhuman nature of the procedure. 