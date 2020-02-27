The Charges Against the Social Workers on Gabriel Fernandez's Case Were Dropped

The 2013 death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez went beyond the scope of tragedy — the child had been incessantly abused by his mother, Pearl Fernandez and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, and the injuries present on his body at the time of his death showed that he had long been suffering. The horrifying details of Fernandez's last months in his short life were covered in Netflix's latest true crime docuseries, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez .

The abuse in and of itself is enough to make any normal person filled with rage, but Gabriel Fernandez's death also included many missteps by the people citizens entrust to make balanced decisions on behalf of children.

Fernandez's death occurred just six months after he was placed in the care of his mother — before that, he was raised by his loving uncle, and then by his grandparents.