Source: Netflix

'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez' Features Heartbreaking Testimonies From His Siblings

By

Netflix has solidified itself as a leading purveyor of captivating true crime docu-series and drama programming, and the streaming giant's most recent six-episode mini series, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, is another excellent addition to their respectable library.

The documentary covers the lifelong abuse that a young child suffered under the supervision of his mother and her boyfriend until he finally died at 8 years old. His brother and sister were instrumental in putting their parents away.

The series gets a lot of things right: it never loses the humanity of Fernandez's story while simultaneously sticking to the cold-hard facts of his case. This makes the show pretty difficult to watch at times but Trials, does an excellent job of telling a story that goes beyond the "look at how evil these people are" narrative.