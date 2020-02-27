'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez' Features Heartbreaking Testimonies From His Siblings

Netflix has solidified itself as a leading purveyor of captivating true crime docu-series and drama programming, and the streaming giant's most recent six-episode mini series, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, is another excellent addition to their respectable library.

The documentary covers the lifelong abuse that a young child suffered under the supervision of his mother and her boyfriend until he finally died at 8 years old. His brother and sister were instrumental in putting their parents away.