thestranger-050419-1-07a-23-1580256813202.jpg
Source: netflix

Netflix's 'The Stranger' Is a Terrifying Tale of Deception That Feels so Real — but Is It?

Netflix has come out with many true crime dramas and documentaries over the past year, including the recent Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. It's no wonder, then, that Netflix viewers may be a little confused about the story that the upcoming drama series, The Stranger, is based on. Is The Stranger actually a true story? Or is it just a really compelling tale?

Is 'The Stranger' based on a true story?

Netflix's soon-to-be released drama series is actually based on a novel of the same name. Harlan Coben released his book, The Stranger, back in 2015. The Netflix series is being adapted from the story that Harlan initially told.